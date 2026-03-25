South Korean Stars Lead 'The Koreans' in Bold Disney+ Adaptation

In a bold new move, South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun and Han Ji-min are set to lead the Korean adaptation of the acclaimed series 'The Americans'. The original series narrated the gripping story of Russian spies in America, whereas the Korean remake will explore North Koreans living undercover in the South during the 1990s.

Eric Schrier, Disney's head of international local originals, expressed initial reservations about adapting such a cherished series but was persuaded by the project's relevance to Korean history. 'The Koreans' promises cultural significance, with a substantial budget marking a first for Disney+'s Asian originals.

The show, penned by Park Eun-kyo and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, promises to deliver a high-stakes narrative with Lee and Han at the forefront, both celebrated globally for their roles in popular films and dramas. With a cast including Lee Hee-joon, the series sets out to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline.