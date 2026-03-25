Royal Stag BoomBox: A Multi-Sensory Celebration of Music and Culture

Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox has embarked on a four-city tour, transforming venues into multisensory cultural events that unite Bollywood melodies and hip-hop beats. The event in Vizag saw enthusiastic audiences enjoying seamless mixes of music, gaming, and art.

Artists like DJ Sahil Gulati, Nikhita Gandhi, Sreerama Chandra, and Badshah delivered captivating performances, making the night unforgettable with high-energy anthems. The Indira Priyadarshini Stadium became a vibrant platform where India's celebrated artists showcased their talents to a thousand-strong crowd.

According to Pernod Ricard India's CMO, Debasree Dasgupta, Royal Stag BoomBox transcends being just a music festival. It captures the pulse of contemporary India, revealing the dynamic energy of the youth. The tour continues to Mohali, promising more nights filled with music, culture, and the quintessential 'Live It Large' philosophy.