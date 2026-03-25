Jeevan Deep Ashram's Inauguration Sparks National Policy Dialogue

Vrindavan once again became the focal point of national discourse with the inauguration of Jeevan Deep Ashram. Chief National Coordinator of the ShivSena (NDA) alliance, Dr. Abhishek Verma, played host to a significant event, underscored by the presence of Mohan Bhagwat, among other notable leaders and spiritual figures.

Bhagwat's address covered urgent themes from revisiting India's population policy to ensuring national security against illegal infiltration. He urged citizens to adopt a three-child norm for balanced social development and emphasized collective vigilance in maintaining societal peace and security.

The event saw a blending of spiritual and public spheres, with Bhagwat highlighting the influence of Sanatan values and the importance of ashrams in cultural and personal development. Dr. Verma concluded the event, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, marking a meaningful fusion of tradition and contemporary national thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)