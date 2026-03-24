Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Population Policy, Immigration and Cultural Pride
In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concerns over illegal immigration in India and emphasized a need for a three-child policy to ensure social welfare. He also highlighted the importance of India's cultural values in the global context and called for an end to forced religious conversions.
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarms regarding illegal immigration in India, urging vigilance and reporting of intruders. He emphasized non-discrimination against Indian citizens while advocating for a three-child family policy to safeguard societal welfare.
Bhagwat emphasized that, according to population studies, a fertility rate below three poses long-term demographic risks. Highlighting India's cultural resilience, he argued for understanding over legislation in shaping the nation's population policies.
Addressing cultural pride, Bhagwat urged the cessation of forced religious conversions and praised India's inclusive ethos in contrast to other nations. He cited traditional Indian education models as relevant to today's world, emphasizing their significance in fostering societal character and cultural values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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