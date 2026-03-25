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International Film Festival Delhi 2026: A New Dawn for Indian Cinema

Kangana Ranaut lauds the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 as a vital global stage for Indian artists, emphasizing women-centric storytelling. Arvind Swamy highlights AI's role in filmmaking. This event underlines India's cultural ascent and provides a platform for independent films, heralding an innovative cinematic era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:21 IST
International Film Festival Delhi 2026: A New Dawn for Indian Cinema
Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Film Festival Delhi 2026 was hailed by actor-politician Kangana Ranaut as a long-overdue global platform for Indian artists. Ranaut emphasized the significance of promoting women-centric storytelling in today's changing cinematic landscape. She expressed a long-standing desire for such a festival in India to gain global recognition akin to those in America or Sundance.

Ranaut aligned this initiative with India's ascent on the global stage, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the country's creative economy and cultural heritage. She stressed the importance of focusing on women in cinema, calling the Women's Reservation Bill a testament to the Prime Minister's dedication to women's advancement, advocating for their perspectives in stories.

Actor Arvind Swamy shared insights on the evolving role of technology in filmmaking, predicting a dramatic transformation in cinema through artificial intelligence in the years to come. He praised the festival as a platform for independent filmmakers, allowing them to showcase quality cinema and ushering in a new era of inclusivity and innovation.

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