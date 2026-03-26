Push for Swift Amendments to Monument Protection Act

A parliamentary panel is calling for the rapid approval of amendments to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, emphasizing the importance of 'flexible' buffer zone provisions. During a presentation in Parliament, the committee also urged the Ministry of Culture to reinvest a portion of the Rs 365 crore in annual ticketing revenue from protected monuments.

Additionally, the panel stressed the need for a clear, one-stop approval method for site denotification requests, particularly when crucial public structures like schools and hospitals are impacted. Monuments, currently experiencing a lack of staffing, face misuse as 'relieving spots.' The ministry aims to formulate standard operating procedures for denotification decisions within a 90-day timeframe.

To tackle these challenges, the report encourages community involvement based on the 'Adopt a Heritage' initiative. It also addresses the potential for international partnerships and digital documentation of underwater archaeological findings. The report emphasizes structured collaboration with other ministries to support maritime heritage initiatives.