Left Menu

Push for Swift Amendments to Monument Protection Act

A parliamentary panel has urged swift action on amendments to the AMASR Act, focusing on buffer zone flexibility. The committee also recommends reinvesting ticket revenue from protected monuments into their maintenance. Community involvement and improved staff presence at sites are also highlighted as priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:30 IST
Push for Swift Amendments to Monument Protection Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel is calling for the rapid approval of amendments to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, emphasizing the importance of 'flexible' buffer zone provisions. During a presentation in Parliament, the committee also urged the Ministry of Culture to reinvest a portion of the Rs 365 crore in annual ticketing revenue from protected monuments.

Additionally, the panel stressed the need for a clear, one-stop approval method for site denotification requests, particularly when crucial public structures like schools and hospitals are impacted. Monuments, currently experiencing a lack of staffing, face misuse as 'relieving spots.' The ministry aims to formulate standard operating procedures for denotification decisions within a 90-day timeframe.

To tackle these challenges, the report encourages community involvement based on the 'Adopt a Heritage' initiative. It also addresses the potential for international partnerships and digital documentation of underwater archaeological findings. The report emphasizes structured collaboration with other ministries to support maritime heritage initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026