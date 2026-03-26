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Operation Sindoor: Unveiling India's Tactical Brilliance

Operation Sindoor is a new film inspired by India's military strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack, capturing a strategic and courageous response. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and based on Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon's book, the film aims to truthfully document this momentous event in India's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:38 IST
Operation Sindoor: Unveiling India's Tactical Brilliance
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Producers Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have announced their latest cinematic venture, "Operation Sindoor," which aims to capture the strategic and courageous response of India's military strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Inspired by the book "Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan" by Lt Gen K.J.S. 'Tiny' Dhillon, the film promises to document the event truthfully.

Agnihotri, known for his work on bold films like "The Kashmir Files," will direct the film. He emphasizes the extensive research and collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces to present a complex and unsettling reality beyond public perception. His goal is to bring this remarkable story of courage and strategic clarity to the audience authentically.

Expected to be an edge-of-the-seat experience, "Operation Sindoor" is described as a cinematic revelation and a response to the massacre of civilians in Pahalgam. The movie, produced by T-Series and I Am Budha Productions, highlights India's resolve and precision through modern warfare tactics. More details will be shared soon.

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