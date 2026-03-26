Northern Command Investiture 2026: Honoring Courage and Commitment

The Northern Command investiture ceremony 2026, scheduled for March 28 in Udhampur, aims to honor soldiers and units of the Indian Army for exemplary courage and service.

During the event, 92 awards will be conferred, split between 51 individual honors and 41 unit citations, showcasing outstanding performance across various operations, including the notable Operation Sindoor.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma will present the awards, and the ceremony seeks to inspire future generations while reaffirming core military values. The event will be attended by numerous military personnel, awardees, and families.