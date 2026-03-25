Heroin Bust: Four Arrested in J&K's Udhampur District

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Udhampur district police arrested four individuals allegedly involved in heroin trade on Wednesday.

Authorities intercepted a car along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Tikri, recovering 5.44 grams of heroin from two suspects, Sunil Sharma and Mohan Lal. In a separate incident at a checkpoint on the highway in Rehambal, Nazir Ahmad Shah was caught with 8.98 grams of heroin.

The fourth suspect, Arun Singh, was detained with 2.98 grams of heroin during a patrol in the Battalbalian industrial zone. All suspects are being charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)