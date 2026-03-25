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Heroin Bust: Four Arrested in J&K's Udhampur District

Four individuals were arrested in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, for heroin possession. The police have taken Sunil Sharma, Mohan Lal, Nazir Ahmad Shah, and Arun Singh into custody. Seized heroin ranged from 2.98 grams to 8.98 grams. The accused face charges under the NDPS Act, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:10 IST
Heroin Bust: Four Arrested in J&K's Udhampur District
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In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Udhampur district police arrested four individuals allegedly involved in heroin trade on Wednesday.

Authorities intercepted a car along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Tikri, recovering 5.44 grams of heroin from two suspects, Sunil Sharma and Mohan Lal. In a separate incident at a checkpoint on the highway in Rehambal, Nazir Ahmad Shah was caught with 8.98 grams of heroin.

The fourth suspect, Arun Singh, was detained with 2.98 grams of heroin during a patrol in the Battalbalian industrial zone. All suspects are being charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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