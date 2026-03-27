Tom Hanks and Marielle Heller Reunite for a Baseball Dramedy

Tom Hanks and director Marielle Heller are set to reunite for the film adaptation of Dave Eggers' short story, 'The Comebacker', marking a continuation of their successful collaboration on 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'.

The movie, described as a baseball dramedy, has sparked interest from several major studios, with Sony Pictures reportedly leading in acquisition talks.

The story centers around a sports journalist whose career is reignited by a minor league player's peculiar talents after his return to the game post-injury. In talks to star are pop artist Bad Bunny and actor Colman Domingo, highlighting the project's promising potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)