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Tom Hanks and Marielle Heller Reunite for a Baseball Dramedy

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks teams up again with director Marielle Heller for 'The Comebacker', a baseball dramedy film. Based on Dave Eggers' short story, this feature explores a sports journalist rejuvenated by a unique pitcher. The film is attracting major studio interest, with Sony Pictures leading bidders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:12 IST
Tom Hanks and Marielle Heller Reunite for a Baseball Dramedy
  • Country:
  • United States

Tom Hanks and director Marielle Heller are set to reunite for the film adaptation of Dave Eggers' short story, 'The Comebacker', marking a continuation of their successful collaboration on 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'.

The movie, described as a baseball dramedy, has sparked interest from several major studios, with Sony Pictures reportedly leading in acquisition talks.

The story centers around a sports journalist whose career is reignited by a minor league player's peculiar talents after his return to the game post-injury. In talks to star are pop artist Bad Bunny and actor Colman Domingo, highlighting the project's promising potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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