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China Counter-Probes U.S. Trade Practices Amid Ongoing Tensions

China's commerce ministry is conducting counter-investigations into U.S. practices that hinder Chinese exports, responding to recent U.S. Section 301 inquiries. Although tensions persist, China expresses willingness for cooperation, with trade talks ongoing. President Trump's upcoming visit to Beijing aims to strengthen Asia-Pacific relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:25 IST
China Counter-Probes U.S. Trade Practices Amid Ongoing Tensions

China's commerce ministry has launched two counter-investigations into U.S. practices that inhibit Chinese product flow into the United States, as announced on Friday. Despite U.S. measures earlier this month, China holds off on immediate retaliation.

The fragile trade truce between China and the U.S., established when President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last October, remains. President Trump plans a visit to Beijing in mid-May, seeking to reset relations within the Asia-Pacific region. The Chinese investigations, in response to U.S. Section 301 investigations, are set to conclude within six months but could extend further.

China is poised to defend its interests based on the investigation outcomes. Earlier this month, the U.S. initiated trade inquiries into industrial capacity excess and forced labor in 16 partners, including China. In bilateral talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at a World Trade Organization meeting in Cameroon, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao reiterated concerns while expressing openness to strengthening economic and trade cooperation.

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