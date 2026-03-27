Crackdown on Ashok Kharat's Disturbing Exploits

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, declared on Friday that strict criminal measures will be applied against those disseminating obscene videos of female victims exploited by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

''In the Kharat case, numerous additional victims have come forward,'' Fadnavis informed reporters in Mumbai. He added that more FIRs will be lodged.

Kharat, apprehended on March 18 for alleged repeated rape of a woman over three years, is under investigation with several videos uncovered showing exploitation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state is investigating at least six related cases involving crimes such as rape, human sacrifice, and black magic.