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Crackdown on Ashok Kharat's Disturbing Exploits

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced impending criminal actions against individuals spreading obscene videos related to victims exploited by self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat. The case, under investigation, involves multiple allegations of rape, human sacrifice, and black magic, with increasing victim reports prompting further legal actions and protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:28 IST
Crackdown on Ashok Kharat's Disturbing Exploits
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, declared on Friday that strict criminal measures will be applied against those disseminating obscene videos of female victims exploited by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

''In the Kharat case, numerous additional victims have come forward,'' Fadnavis informed reporters in Mumbai. He added that more FIRs will be lodged.

Kharat, apprehended on March 18 for alleged repeated rape of a woman over three years, is under investigation with several videos uncovered showing exploitation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state is investigating at least six related cases involving crimes such as rape, human sacrifice, and black magic.

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