Acquittal Verdict Ends Decade-Long Coal Block Allocation Legal Battle

A special court delivered a verdict on Friday, acquitting former MP Vijay Darda, his son Devendra Darda, and ex-coal secretary H C Gupta in a coal block allocation case, citing insufficient evidence to prove the charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, or misconduct.

This decision culminates a decade-long legal battle characterized by high-profile hearings. The court also cleared Manoj Kumar Jayaswal and M/s AMR Iron and Steel Private Limited of any wrongdoing in this matter.

The judgement refuted the allegations made by the CBI, emphasizing that no credible evidence was found to support claims of deception or ill intent during the allocation process. The awaited detailed judgement is expected to shed more light on the exoneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)