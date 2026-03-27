Acquittal Verdict Ends Decade-Long Coal Block Allocation Legal Battle
A special court acquitted former MP Vijay Darda, his son, and former coal secretary H C Gupta of charges related to a coal block allocation case. Accusations of cheating and conspiracy were dismissed due to lack of evidence. The case involved alleged false information in a coal block application.
- Country:
- India
A special court delivered a verdict on Friday, acquitting former MP Vijay Darda, his son Devendra Darda, and ex-coal secretary H C Gupta in a coal block allocation case, citing insufficient evidence to prove the charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, or misconduct.
This decision culminates a decade-long legal battle characterized by high-profile hearings. The court also cleared Manoj Kumar Jayaswal and M/s AMR Iron and Steel Private Limited of any wrongdoing in this matter.
The judgement refuted the allegations made by the CBI, emphasizing that no credible evidence was found to support claims of deception or ill intent during the allocation process. The awaited detailed judgement is expected to shed more light on the exoneration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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