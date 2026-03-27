Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash on Kauai's Na Pali Coast

In a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon, a helicopter crash claimed the lives of three individuals and injured two more at Kalalau Beach on Kauai's Na Pali Coast.

The aircraft, operated by Airborne Aviation, was carrying a pilot and four passengers when it suddenly went down in this remote area, according to the Kauai Fire Department.

The crash highlights the risks of helicopter tours, a favored method for exploring the scenic yet remote cliffs and beaches of the Na Pali Coast, a location otherwise accessible only by hiking or boat.