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Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash on Kauai's Na Pali Coast

A helicopter crash on Kauai's Na Pali Coast resulted in three fatalities and two injuries. The helicopter, operated by Airborne Aviation, was carrying five people, including the pilot, when it crashed at Kalalau Beach. Helicopter tours are a popular way to explore this remote coastal region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanalei | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash on Kauai's Na Pali Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon, a helicopter crash claimed the lives of three individuals and injured two more at Kalalau Beach on Kauai's Na Pali Coast.

The aircraft, operated by Airborne Aviation, was carrying a pilot and four passengers when it suddenly went down in this remote area, according to the Kauai Fire Department.

The crash highlights the risks of helicopter tours, a favored method for exploring the scenic yet remote cliffs and beaches of the Na Pali Coast, a location otherwise accessible only by hiking or boat.

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