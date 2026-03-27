Pet Care Revolution: Heads Up For Tails Expands in Hyderabad's Vibrant Market

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a dominant player in the Indian pet care industry, has opened a new store and spa in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. The outlet spans over 1200 square feet and caters to one of India's most dynamic pet-parent communities.

The pet care market is experiencing rapid growth in India, currently valued at over ₹6,000 crore and expanding at a rate of 18–20% CAGR. Hyderabad stands out as a city that exhibits high spending on pet services, indicating a shift toward quality over price in consumer preferences.

HUFT's new Banjara Hills store integrates a community-led retail model, offering experiential shopping, grooming services, and expert consultation all under one roof. As pet grooming evolves into a regular aspect of pet care, rather than being seen as an occasional luxury, HUFT aims to meet this need with top-tier services.

(With inputs from agencies.)