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Pet Care Revolution: Heads Up For Tails Expands in Hyderabad's Vibrant Market

Heads Up For Tails, a leading pet care brand, has launched a new store and pet spa in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This expansion reflects the brand's deepening engagement in India's rapidly growing pet care market. Hyderabad is recognized as a promising urban zone for high pet care spending and quality-driven consumer behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:55 IST
Pet Care Revolution: Heads Up For Tails Expands in Hyderabad's Vibrant Market
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Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a dominant player in the Indian pet care industry, has opened a new store and spa in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. The outlet spans over 1200 square feet and caters to one of India's most dynamic pet-parent communities.

The pet care market is experiencing rapid growth in India, currently valued at over ₹6,000 crore and expanding at a rate of 18–20% CAGR. Hyderabad stands out as a city that exhibits high spending on pet services, indicating a shift toward quality over price in consumer preferences.

HUFT's new Banjara Hills store integrates a community-led retail model, offering experiential shopping, grooming services, and expert consultation all under one roof. As pet grooming evolves into a regular aspect of pet care, rather than being seen as an occasional luxury, HUFT aims to meet this need with top-tier services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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