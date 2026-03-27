Garnier's Trust Campaign: A Mother-Daughter Duo's Hair Color Journey

Renowned beauty brand Garnier Color Naturals has launched a new campaign featuring beloved actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani. This initiative brings their real-life mother-daughter dynamic to the forefront, underscoring the brand's core theme of trust, particularly in at-home hair coloring products.

The campaign artfully combines Garnier's legacy of providing natural-looking hair color with Raveena's timeless appeal and Rasha's fresh perspective. In an evocative film, Rasha seeks her mother's confidence after trying the hair color, capturing a touching, everyday moment that resonates with audiences.

Ajay Simha, General Manager of Garnier, highlighted that the campaign aims to connect with consumers by tapping into a universally relatable mother-daughter dynamic, reinforcing Garnier's dedication to trust and authenticity in beauty choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)