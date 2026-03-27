Garnier's Trust Campaign: A Mother-Daughter Duo's Hair Color Journey
Garnier Color Naturals' latest campaign stars Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani, celebrating trust in beauty choices through their genuine connection. The campaign underscores the brand's heritage of trusted, at-home hair color while highlighting the mother-daughter bond, emphasizing validation and confidence in beauty decisions.
- Country:
- India
Renowned beauty brand Garnier Color Naturals has launched a new campaign featuring beloved actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani. This initiative brings their real-life mother-daughter dynamic to the forefront, underscoring the brand's core theme of trust, particularly in at-home hair coloring products.
The campaign artfully combines Garnier's legacy of providing natural-looking hair color with Raveena's timeless appeal and Rasha's fresh perspective. In an evocative film, Rasha seeks her mother's confidence after trying the hair color, capturing a touching, everyday moment that resonates with audiences.
Ajay Simha, General Manager of Garnier, highlighted that the campaign aims to connect with consumers by tapping into a universally relatable mother-daughter dynamic, reinforcing Garnier's dedication to trust and authenticity in beauty choices.
(With inputs from agencies.)