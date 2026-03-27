Left Menu

Garnier's Trust Campaign: A Mother-Daughter Duo's Hair Color Journey

Garnier Color Naturals' latest campaign stars Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani, celebrating trust in beauty choices through their genuine connection. The campaign underscores the brand's heritage of trusted, at-home hair color while highlighting the mother-daughter bond, emphasizing validation and confidence in beauty decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:23 IST
Garnier's Trust Campaign: A Mother-Daughter Duo's Hair Color Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned beauty brand Garnier Color Naturals has launched a new campaign featuring beloved actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani. This initiative brings their real-life mother-daughter dynamic to the forefront, underscoring the brand's core theme of trust, particularly in at-home hair coloring products.

The campaign artfully combines Garnier's legacy of providing natural-looking hair color with Raveena's timeless appeal and Rasha's fresh perspective. In an evocative film, Rasha seeks her mother's confidence after trying the hair color, capturing a touching, everyday moment that resonates with audiences.

Ajay Simha, General Manager of Garnier, highlighted that the campaign aims to connect with consumers by tapping into a universally relatable mother-daughter dynamic, reinforcing Garnier's dedication to trust and authenticity in beauty choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

 Global
2
Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

 India
3
Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

 Global
4
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026