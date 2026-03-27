Inflation Jitters as US Consumer Sentiment Dips Amid Middle East Tensions

Consumer sentiment in the United States took a notable hit in March, descending to a three-month low fueled by inflation concerns linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers attributed this decline to factors impacting various demographics and economic classes.

Elevated oil prices, surging over 50% due to U.S.-Israeli conflicts with Iran, coupled with climbing gasoline prices averaging $3.98 per gallon, have kept consumers on edge. Stock market fluctuations, with the S&P 500 index dropping 6.7%, compound the uncertainty surrounding future spending and economic stability.

Despite the correlation between sentiment and spending remaining weak, the persistent rise in fuel costs and stagnant labor market hinder positive economic prospects. Observers warn that if conflict continues and prices remain high, it could significantly impair consumer spending, undermining economic growth in the months ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)