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BTS' Triumphant Return: 'Arirang' Tops Charts Worldwide

K-pop sensation BTS has returned to global prominence, topping the UK music charts with their latest album, 'Arirang'. The group, back from a hiatus, has achieved record sales and international acclaim, with their concert streaming on Netflix and ranking in Top 10 in various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:33 IST
BTS' Triumphant Return: 'Arirang' Tops Charts Worldwide
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BTS, the iconic K-pop group, has soared back to global fame with their comeback album 'Arirang', which has claimed the No. 1 spot on the UK music charts. After a brief hiatus for military obligations, the group has returned stronger than ever, captivating fans with their latest release.

The record label announced that 'Arirang', BTS' 10th studio album, sold nearly 4 million copies on its first day. Not only did the album top the UK albums chart, but it also dominated the vinyl album charts. The lead single 'Swim' secured BTS their first No. 1 spot on the UK singles chart.

As part of their comeback, BTS held a concert in Seoul, attended by thousands and streamed live to 18.4 million viewers on Netflix. The concert ranked highly on Netflix's weekly charts across 80 countries, marking the group's global impact and solidifying their status as pop culture icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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