Maharashtra Students Create Largest Human Peace Sign

In an ambitious bid to set a new world record, students from the Somayya Group of Institutions in Maharashtra's Chandrapur assembled to create the largest human image of a peace sign. This attempt brought together 1,381 participants on Saturday.

Overseen by Swapnil Dangarikar, the Maharashtra representative for Guinness World Records, the gathering aimed to foster a message of peace amidst rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Organizers described the event as a significant and symbolic gesture, marking a moment of unity and collaboration among young people determined to make a positive impact in a turbulent world.

(With inputs from agencies.)