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Maharashtra Students Create Largest Human Peace Sign

Students from Maharashtra's Somayya Group of Institutions formed a record-breaking human peace sign. The attempt, overseen by Swapnil Dangarikar of Guinness World Records, involved 1,381 participants. The event was organized amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:06 IST
Maharashtra Students Create Largest Human Peace Sign
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In an ambitious bid to set a new world record, students from the Somayya Group of Institutions in Maharashtra's Chandrapur assembled to create the largest human image of a peace sign. This attempt brought together 1,381 participants on Saturday.

Overseen by Swapnil Dangarikar, the Maharashtra representative for Guinness World Records, the gathering aimed to foster a message of peace amidst rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Organizers described the event as a significant and symbolic gesture, marking a moment of unity and collaboration among young people determined to make a positive impact in a turbulent world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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