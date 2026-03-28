Sarus Crane Takes Flight: A New Symbol for Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has embraced a logo inspired by the Sarus crane, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's cultural richness and modern development goals.

The logo, featuring the state bird as its central motif, symbolizes tradition, ecological harmony, and regional identity with sleek lines representing speed and connectivity.

Designed with a blue-green gradient, it underscores technological integration and environmental consciousness, aligning with the state's vision of sustainable advancement and global investment appeal.