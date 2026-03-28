Rajasthan's Road Revival: Enhancing Rural Connectivity
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced efforts to bolster rural infrastructure by initiating repairs on damaged roads. The Public Works Department has started fixing roads impacted by utility works in various districts. This initiative is intended to improve rural connectivity and safety, with local officials ensuring timely project completion.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of Rajasthan reiterated the state's commitment to revitalizing rural infrastructure, specifically focusing on road networks. This announcement comes as part of a larger strategy to enhance connectivity across rural areas.
The Public Works Department has commenced repairing roads in regions such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Alwar, which were damaged due to utility installations. These efforts are aimed at ensuring roads are restored to a motorable condition, significantly aiding the local populace.
District collectors and administrative officers have been tasked with overseeing the timely completion of these repairs, which follow successful urban area projects. The initiative is expected to substantially reduce road accidents and improve overall accessibility for rural communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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