Illegal Entry and Threats at BPCL Depot: Arrests Made
Asif Ahmed, son of a petrol pump owner, and three others were arrested for illegally entering a BPCL depot in Bareilly and threatening its officials after a fuel demand was refused. The incident prompts increased security, coming soon after the murder of two HPCL officials.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Asif Ahmed, the son of a petrol station owner, alongside three associates, was apprehended for unlawfully entering a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) depot in Bareilly's Aonla district. Allegedly, the group threatened depot officials after being denied extra fuel supplies, sources from the police department divulged this Saturday.
The individuals involved, including Ahmed from Taj Filling Station and others named Salman and Shahrukh, have been placed under judicial custody. Senior authorities paid a visit to the site, promising better security measures to prevent further breaches, especially in light of a recent violent incident at another petroleum plant.
Authorities have intensified their investigation, challenging how unauthorized access was possible despite robust security at the depot. Senior police and administrative officials are ensuring that security protocols are re-examined and reinforced promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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