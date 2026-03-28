Unveiling Treasures: The Next Phase of Puri Jagannath Temple's Inventory
The inventory of Puri Jagannath temple's outer chamber, housing decorative items for major festivals, begins on April 8. Documenting the treasures using advanced methods after 48 years ensures their authenticity and preservation. The process involves servitors, bank officials, and gemologists under stringent security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The next phase of the Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar inventory kicks off on April 8, with a focus on the outer chamber, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced.
This chamber holds valuable festival ornaments, crucial to ceremonies like the Rath Yatra, and will be subject to thorough examination, counting, and digital documentation, including 3D mapping.
Conducted after a 48-year hiatus, the joint effort involves SJTA officials, bank staff, and gemologists, ensuring authenticity and preserving cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)