Unveiling Treasures: The Next Phase of Puri Jagannath Temple's Inventory

The next phase of the Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar inventory kicks off on April 8, with a focus on the outer chamber, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced.

This chamber holds valuable festival ornaments, crucial to ceremonies like the Rath Yatra, and will be subject to thorough examination, counting, and digital documentation, including 3D mapping.

Conducted after a 48-year hiatus, the joint effort involves SJTA officials, bank staff, and gemologists, ensuring authenticity and preserving cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)