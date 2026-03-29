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Unique Tradition: Chaitra Navratri's Ravan Effigy Burning in Sahpau

Sahpau town in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district follows a unique tradition of burning Ravan's effigy during Chaitra Navratri instead of Dussehra. This custom, dating back nearly 180 years, is rooted in folklore connecting it to the end of a regional epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:57 IST
Unique Tradition: Chaitra Navratri's Ravan Effigy Burning in Sahpau
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In a distinct departure from the norm, Sahpau town in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district observes the burning of demon king Ravan's effigy during Chaitra Navratri, rather than the more widely celebrated Sharadiya Navratri Dussehra.

According to Devendra Kumar Varshney, president of the Ramlila Festival Committee, this practice is nearly 180 years old and is steeped in local lore. It is believed that an epidemic struck the region two centuries ago, and residents performed a havan followed by a Ramlila, which included the burning of Ravan's effigy. This act was thought to have ended the epidemic, and since then, no similar outbreaks have been recorded.

The effigy burning at Hanuman Teela draws significant participation from nearby areas, with the town transforming into a festive hub with fair activities including stalls of daily goods, toys, and food, alongside entertainment and swings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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