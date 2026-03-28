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Tragedy on Uttar Pradesh Highway: 10 Dead in Devastating Crash

A fatal road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district involving a pickup and a trailer truck has claimed 10 lives. The collision occurred near a petrol pump when devotees were returning home. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation for victims' families and directed for adequate medical treatment for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:09 IST
Tragedy on Uttar Pradesh Highway: 10 Dead in Devastating Crash
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A devastating road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district has resulted in ten fatalities, according to local police. The tragic incident occurred on Friday evening when a pickup vehicle carrying devotees collided with a stationary trailer truck on a national highway.

Authorities report that the victims, who were returning from a child's tonsure ceremony and visiting a shrine, included five women and three children who died on the spot. Two more women succumbed to their injuries later that night, raising the death toll to ten. Officials have identified the deceased as residents of Jafarganj in Fatehpur.

Following the accident, over two dozen injured individuals were transferred to nearby hospitals, with critical cases referred to Prayagraj for advanced care. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced financial compensation for the victims' families. An FIR has been registered, and a search for the trailer-truck driver is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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