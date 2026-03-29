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Goyal's Global Trade Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties with Canada, UK, EU, and New Zealand

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit Canada to advance India-Canada free trade agreement negotiations. He also held discussions with leaders from the UK, EU, and New Zealand, focusing on enhancing trade partnerships and emphasizing clean energy, and exploring cooperation in critical sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:01 IST
Goyal's Global Trade Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties with Canada, UK, EU, and New Zealand
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Canada in May to spotlight ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two nations. This announcement followed his engagement with Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade, at the World Trade Organisation's ministerial conference in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Proactive discussions also unfolded with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter J Kyle, regarding the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with India. Both countries have completed the necessary approvals and are keen to activate the agreement within the set timelines.

Further meetings with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay highlighted India's commitment to fortifying its global trade relationships, with a special focus on clean energy, critical minerals, and high-tech sectors such as aerospace and defense.

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