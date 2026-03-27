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Jan Vishwas Bill: Transforming Cattle Law for Animal Welfare

The Jan Vishwas Bill aims to overhaul the Cattle Trespass Act by decriminalising offences, switching jail terms for financial penalties, and expanding 'cattle' to include more animals. It introduces new enforcement roles and channels penalties to the Animal Welfare Board, marking a shift from criminal to civil enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:46 IST
Jan Vishwas Bill: Transforming Cattle Law for Animal Welfare
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  • India

The Jan Vishwas Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, proposes major changes to the 153-year-old Cattle Trespass Act, aiming for a more animal-friendly legal framework. The Bill seeks to decriminalise key offences, replace jail terms with financial penalties, and expand 'cattle' to include a broader range of animals such as camels and buffaloes.

The legislation also outlines the creation of new roles, including an 'adjudicating officer' and an 'appellate authority' to streamline enforcement and appeals. By transitioning away from colonial-era criminal law, the Bill replaces fines with penalties and empowers state governments to prescribe penalty scales for various offences.

Additionally, penalties collected will be channeled to the Animal Welfare Board of India, marking a significant step towards comprehensive animal welfare. The central government will establish rules for implementation, ensuring the Bill aligns with modern legislative priorities and efficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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