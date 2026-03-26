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WazirX Revolutionizes Crypto Trading with 'ZERO' Subscription Model

Crypto exchange WazirX launched a flat-fee subscription model to cut trading costs for retail investors in India. The 'ZERO' plan offers a fixed monthly fee of Rs 99 for unlimited trades, shifting focus from transaction-based fees to access-based pricing. This move aims to simplify costs and improve transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:40 IST
WazirX Revolutionizes Crypto Trading with 'ZERO' Subscription Model
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  • India

In a pioneering move, crypto exchange WazirX has unveiled a flat-fee subscription model aimed at lowering trading expenses for retail investors amidst accelerating digital asset adoption in India.

The innovative 'ZERO' plan eliminates traditional percentage-based brokerage fees. Instead, users pay a fixed monthly charge of Rs 99 for conducting unlimited trades across over 300 tokens, fundamentally shifting the revenue model from transaction to access-based pricing.

This bold strategy comes as India's crypto landscape becomes increasingly competitive, with other exchanges eyeing similar models. The streamlined cost structure is expected to improve market accessibility and transparency for smaller investors, potentially setting a new standard in the digital trading ecosystem.

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