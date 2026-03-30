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MS Dhoni Joins Kuku TV: A New Era in AI-Driven Entertainment

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni invests in Kuku TV as its brand ambassador, strengthening the platform's mission to deliver a unique entertainment experience across India. Kuku TV aims to become a global storytelling powerhouse with Dhoni's support and the founders' bold vision for AI-driven content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:16 IST
MS Dhoni Joins Kuku TV: A New Era in AI-Driven Entertainment
MS Dhoni invests in Kuku (Photo/ Kuku TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni has made a strategic investment in Kuku, further enhancing his role by becoming the brand ambassador for Kuku TV, its popular shorts and drama application. Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Dhoni remarked that Kuku's ability to create a distinctive entertainment experience appealing to audiences across diverse languages and formats caught his attention. Dhoni also highlighted his strong connection with the founders, who, like him, hail from small towns and share a vision of building an AI-driven storytelling platform for India and the world.

Lal Chand Bisu, co-founder and CEO of Kuku, welcomed the association, describing Dhoni as synonymous with audacious decisions. He emphasized that Kuku also thrives on bold innovation, aligning organically with Dhoni's influential persona. Vinod Kumar Meena, co-founder and COO, expressed that Dhoni's universal appeal makes him an ideal ambassador as Kuku scales its reach to cover the entire Indian demographic.

Furthermore, Vikas Goyal, co-founder and CTO, acknowledged Dhoni's unique insight into consumer behavior, calling it invaluable as Kuku advances its AI storytelling capabilities. Nikhil Bhandarkar, Managing Director of Panthera Peak Capital, praised Kuku's clarity of vision and execution, now reinforced by Dhoni's strategic investment and endorsement, setting the stage for Kuku's evolution into a global entertainment leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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