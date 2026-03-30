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Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

Geri Care has launched its 12th facility in India, opening a Skilled Nursing Facility & Clinic for Senior Citizens in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. This expansion comes as India's senior population is set to double over the next two decades, highlighting the urgent need for specialized, elder-focused healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:18 IST
Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru
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Geri Care, a prominent name in geriatric healthcare in India, has inaugurated its latest Skilled Nursing Facility & Clinic for Senior Citizens in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. This marks the company's 12th nationwide facility, reinforcing its commitment to eldercare amid a rapidly growing senior population.

The facility, located at Haralur Main Road, integrates a wide range of services including a Senior Citizens Clinic, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and more. Unique offerings like the country's first Dialysis Daycare and Stay-care model are designed to provide continuous, age-specific care.

Geri Care's Sarjapur centre is envisioned not just as a healthcare hub, but as a community focal point fostering engagement and awareness among elders and their families. With a presence in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore, Geri Care strengthens a 360-degree eldercare ecosystem grounded in dignity and quality of care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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