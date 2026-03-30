BJP Picks Harshad Parmar for Gujarat Byelection

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Harshad Parmar as its candidate for the forthcoming byelection in the Umreth assembly constituency of Gujarat. Harshad is the son of late BJP MLA Govind Parmar, whose demise on March 6 due to a brief illness, prompted the need for this bypoll.

The Election Commission has slated the election for April 23. This election marks Harshad Parmar's entry into a significant electoral race. Other political factions, such as Congress, have yet to reveal their picks for the contest.

In the 2022 state assembly elections, Govind Parmar trounced NCP's Jayant Patel by over 25,000 votes. Currently, in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly, the BJP dominates with 161 seats, while Congress has 12, and other parties fill the remaining seats. The next assembly polls are anticipated in late 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)