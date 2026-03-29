Left Menu

Racial Bias on Trial: Mississippi's Death Row Case Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case involving Terry Pitchford, a Black death row inmate from Mississippi. The appeal argues racial discrimination in jury selection, as previous cases with similar claims have surfaced involving the same district attorney and judge. The case highlights ongoing concerns over racial bias in capital sentencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:30 IST
Racial Bias on Trial: Mississippi's Death Row Case Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court will deliberate on Tuesday over the case of Terry Pitchford, a Black death row inmate from Mississippi. This case centers on claims of racial discrimination in the selection of the jury that convicted Pitchford.

Previously, the Supreme Court intervened in a similar case that involved the same district attorney and trial judge, overturning Curtis Flowers' conviction due to intentional exclusion of Black jurors. Despite reduced interest in recent years for claims like Pitchford's, some justices remain open to examining potential bias in jury selection.

Pitchford's current appeal challenges if the state Supreme Court acted reasonably when upholding his previous conviction despite alleged racial motives during jury selection. The Supreme Court's decision will be closely watched for its implications on future racial bias claims in capital cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performances

Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performan...

 India
2
Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls.

Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly poll...

 India
3
Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

 United Arab Emirates
4
Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026