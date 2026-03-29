Racial Bias on Trial: Mississippi's Death Row Case Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case involving Terry Pitchford, a Black death row inmate from Mississippi. The appeal argues racial discrimination in jury selection, as previous cases with similar claims have surfaced involving the same district attorney and judge. The case highlights ongoing concerns over racial bias in capital sentencing.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court will deliberate on Tuesday over the case of Terry Pitchford, a Black death row inmate from Mississippi. This case centers on claims of racial discrimination in the selection of the jury that convicted Pitchford.
Previously, the Supreme Court intervened in a similar case that involved the same district attorney and trial judge, overturning Curtis Flowers' conviction due to intentional exclusion of Black jurors. Despite reduced interest in recent years for claims like Pitchford's, some justices remain open to examining potential bias in jury selection.
Pitchford's current appeal challenges if the state Supreme Court acted reasonably when upholding his previous conviction despite alleged racial motives during jury selection. The Supreme Court's decision will be closely watched for its implications on future racial bias claims in capital cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)