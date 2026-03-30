Telangana DGP Urges Maoists to Embrace Peaceful Life
Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy urged CPI (Maoist) leaders to abandon violence and join the democratic mainstream, promising rehabilitation and medical aid. The appeal emphasized the state's successful program, with 721 surrenders. Members' families are encouraged to support this transition from underground activities.
- Country:
- India
The Director General of Police in Telangana, B Shivadhar Reddy, made a heartfelt appeal to underground leaders and cadres of the CPI (Maoist) to renounce violence and join the democratic mainstream. This call to action was directed particularly towards Telangana natives currently active in Maoist factions in other states.
Special emphasis was placed on key figures such as Muppalla Lakshmana Rao, also known as Ganapathi, and others, highlighting the prospect of availing rehabilitation benefits. Reddy underscored the state's commitment to offering advanced medical treatment, citing Ganapathi's health issues, thereby illustrating the state's dedication to the well-being of those who surrender.
Over recent years, 721 Maoists from Telangana and Chhattisgarh have surrendered, underscoring the effectiveness of the rehabilitation policy. Families of active Maoists were urged to encourage their transition to a non-violent path, reinforcing the message that peace and development are achievable through unity and democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Telangana
- Maoists
- rehabilitation
- CPI
- DGP
- Surrender
- violence
- democracy
- rehabilitation policy
- peace
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