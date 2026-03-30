Tragedy Strikes: Gang Violence Erupts in Haiti's Artibonite Region
At least 16 people were killed and 10 more injured in the Haitian region of Artibonite due to an attack by the Gran Grif gang. Local authorities have reported higher casualty figures. The violence erupted in the Jean-Denis neighborhood, escalating tensions in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
In a devastating incident, at least 16 people have lost their lives, and another 10 have sustained injuries in an attack in Haiti's Artibonite region, known as the country's breadbasket.
The assault, attributed to the Gran Grif gang, was reported by police on Monday. However, local civil protection authorities suggest a potentially higher toll, citing 17 dead and 19 wounded.
The violence reportedly initiated in the Jean-Denis neighborhood, adding to the escalating tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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