Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gang Violence Erupts in Haiti's Artibonite Region

At least 16 people were killed and 10 more injured in the Haitian region of Artibonite due to an attack by the Gran Grif gang. Local authorities have reported higher casualty figures. The violence erupted in the Jean-Denis neighborhood, escalating tensions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Gang Violence Erupts in Haiti's Artibonite Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

In a devastating incident, at least 16 people have lost their lives, and another 10 have sustained injuries in an attack in Haiti's Artibonite region, known as the country's breadbasket.

The assault, attributed to the Gran Grif gang, was reported by police on Monday. However, local civil protection authorities suggest a potentially higher toll, citing 17 dead and 19 wounded.

The violence reportedly initiated in the Jean-Denis neighborhood, adding to the escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrest in Attapur: Man Accused of Assaulting Disabled Relative

Arrest in Attapur: Man Accused of Assaulting Disabled Relative

 India
2
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match.

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian P...

 Global
3
82nd Airborne Division Arrives in Middle East Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

82nd Airborne Division Arrives in Middle East Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

 Global
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance

Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026