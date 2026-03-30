Tragedy Strikes: Gang Violence Erupts in Haiti's Artibonite Region

In a devastating incident, at least 16 people have lost their lives, and another 10 have sustained injuries in an attack in Haiti's Artibonite region, known as the country's breadbasket.

The assault, attributed to the Gran Grif gang, was reported by police on Monday. However, local civil protection authorities suggest a potentially higher toll, citing 17 dead and 19 wounded.

The violence reportedly initiated in the Jean-Denis neighborhood, adding to the escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)