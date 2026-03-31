Huma Qureshi Shines in Snyder's Zombie Heist

Zack Snyder, acclaimed filmmaker, lauded Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi for her performance in the 2021 Netflix release, 'Army of the Dead'. Qureshi, who played Geeta, was celebrated for her Hollywood debut, where her on-screen brilliance stood out.

The film, featuring stars like Ella Purnell and Dave Bautista, follows a group of mercenaries attempting an audacious heist in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-ravaged world. Snyder recently shared his admiration on Instagram, highlighting Qureshi's talent.

Qureshi's next project, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', directed by Geetu Mohandas, and co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria, is set to release on June 4, further solidifying her presence in diverse film narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)