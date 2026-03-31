Left Menu

Huma Qureshi Shines in Snyder's Zombie Heist

Filmmaker Zack Snyder praised Bollywood star Huma Qureshi for her impactful Hollywood debut in the 2021 film 'Army of the Dead', where she played Geeta amidst a zombie heist. The film marked a significant milestone in Qureshi's career, showcasing her talent and presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:39 IST
Huma Qureshi Shines in Snyder's Zombie Heist
Huma Qureshi
  • Country:
  • India

Zack Snyder, acclaimed filmmaker, lauded Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi for her performance in the 2021 Netflix release, 'Army of the Dead'. Qureshi, who played Geeta, was celebrated for her Hollywood debut, where her on-screen brilliance stood out.

The film, featuring stars like Ella Purnell and Dave Bautista, follows a group of mercenaries attempting an audacious heist in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-ravaged world. Snyder recently shared his admiration on Instagram, highlighting Qureshi's talent.

Qureshi's next project, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', directed by Geetu Mohandas, and co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria, is set to release on June 4, further solidifying her presence in diverse film narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Officials.

Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Offici...

 India
2
Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

 Denmark
3

New Income Tax Law Overhaul: Key Changes Ahead in 2026

 India
4
Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026