Left Menu

India's Queen of Strength: Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash

Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash, Managing Director of a group of Eye Institutes, wins the Mrs International World Classic 2026, marking India's first win. Her advocacy focuses on women's economic independence and empowerment. Her triumph is a testament to resilience, especially after overcoming chronic rheumatoid arthritis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:58 IST
India's Queen of Strength: Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash
  • Country:
  • United States

In a momentous achievement, Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash, aged 59, has earned the prestigious title of Mrs International World Classic 2026. The grand finale, held on March 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marked India's first win, bringing pride to the nation.

Competing in various rounds including Personal Interview, Swimsuit, National Costume, and Evening Gown, Mrs. Om Parkash dazzled the judges with unmatched elegance and confidence. She was bestowed with the special subtile 'Mrs Empowerment' and won 'Most Exotic National Costume', underscoring her exceptional global representation.

Her advocacy is centered on fostering economic independence for women from underserved backgrounds and promoting skill-based opportunities for youth. Overcoming rheumatoid arthritis at 32, her triumph exemplifies resilience and reinforces the adage that age is just a number, with endless opportunities ahead. Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash's victory serves as an inspirational movement for countless women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident

Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident

 India
2
AI-Driven Layoffs Signal Structural Shift in Workforce Dynamics

AI-Driven Layoffs Signal Structural Shift in Workforce Dynamics

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Outrage Over Staged Encounters in Punjab

Demand for Justice: Outrage Over Staged Encounters in Punjab

 Pakistan
4
Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outputs with regard to disposal of appeals: CJI Surya Kant.

Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outpu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026