India's Queen of Strength: Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash

In a momentous achievement, Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash, aged 59, has earned the prestigious title of Mrs International World Classic 2026. The grand finale, held on March 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marked India's first win, bringing pride to the nation.

Competing in various rounds including Personal Interview, Swimsuit, National Costume, and Evening Gown, Mrs. Om Parkash dazzled the judges with unmatched elegance and confidence. She was bestowed with the special subtile 'Mrs Empowerment' and won 'Most Exotic National Costume', underscoring her exceptional global representation.

Her advocacy is centered on fostering economic independence for women from underserved backgrounds and promoting skill-based opportunities for youth. Overcoming rheumatoid arthritis at 32, her triumph exemplifies resilience and reinforces the adage that age is just a number, with endless opportunities ahead. Mrs. Geetanjali Om Parkash's victory serves as an inspirational movement for countless women.

(With inputs from agencies.)