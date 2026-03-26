Diplomatic Tensions: Pakistan Responds to Jaishankar's Comments

Pakistan has taken strong offense to recent comments made by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Jaishankar's remarks, perceived as dismissive of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts in the West Asia conflict, have been labeled by Pakistan's Foreign Office as a display of deep frustration within the Indian leadership.

During an all-party meeting, Jaishankar stated there was nothing new in Pakistan's mediation attempts, asserting that the nation has been merely a tool for U.S. interests since 1981. Pakistan, in response, emphasizes its dedication to dialogue and diplomacy as solutions to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

Besides, Pakistan addressed its concerns over the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing India of violating commitments and using its upper riparian status to advantage. These issues were further compounded after India suspended the treaty following a terror attack. Pakistan insists on addressing water disputes through existing treaty mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)