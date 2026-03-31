Thrilling Triumphs: Chess Masters Dominate All India Tournament

Leading into the fourth round of the All India Chess Master's third season, competitors Palaash Mapara, Pratik Yadnik, and Ameya Dandekar continued their winning streaks. Each emerged victorious in their respective matches, showcasing their dominance in the FIDE-rated classical chess tournament organized by the Mumbai Chess Centre.

Palaash Mapara achieved a notable win over Dhruv Muthe, while Pratik Yadnik bested Aditya Siddharth on the fourth board. Parallelly, Ameya Dandekar registered his fourth triumph as well, overcoming Viraj Rathi.

Other matches included Shreyansh Somaiya's draw with Shrirang Agharkar and Punit Dodhiya's defeat of Aashvi Agarwal. The tournament continues to capture the competitive spirit and strategic brilliance of its participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)