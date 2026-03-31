Actor Salim Kumar Criticizes Political Foes with Potassium Cyanide Metaphor

In a pointed critique of the LDF over the Sabarimala gold loss incident, actor Salim Kumar alleged that a CPI(M) 'comrade' could replace potassium cyanide in extracting gold from other metals. Kumar made these comments at Kalamassery while supporting IUML candidate V E Abdul Gafoor in the upcoming Kerala polls.

Kumar, who faced legal repercussions for remarks during Congress leader V D Satheesan's campaign, aimed his earlier critiques at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Compelled by legal action, Kumar decided to withdraw from political campaigning but stated no issue in discussing chemistry's processes.

Kumar further made light of social media targeting following his campaign involvement. He addressed calls for boycotting his films citing a film quote, maintaining he remains undeterred by such threats. His political engagement ties back to long-standing friendship with former minister V K Ebrahimkunju, a bond he continues through supporting Gafoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)