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Actor Salim Kumar Criticizes Political Foes with Potassium Cyanide Metaphor

Actor Salim Kumar criticized the LDF on the Sabarimala gold loss incident, alleging a CPI(M) 'comrade' could separate gold from other metals like potassium cyanide. His remarks were made while campaigning for IUML candidate V E Abdul Gafoor. Kumar faces legal actions and social media backlash over his statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:03 IST
Actor Salim Kumar Criticizes Political Foes with Potassium Cyanide Metaphor
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  • India

In a pointed critique of the LDF over the Sabarimala gold loss incident, actor Salim Kumar alleged that a CPI(M) 'comrade' could replace potassium cyanide in extracting gold from other metals. Kumar made these comments at Kalamassery while supporting IUML candidate V E Abdul Gafoor in the upcoming Kerala polls.

Kumar, who faced legal repercussions for remarks during Congress leader V D Satheesan's campaign, aimed his earlier critiques at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Compelled by legal action, Kumar decided to withdraw from political campaigning but stated no issue in discussing chemistry's processes.

Kumar further made light of social media targeting following his campaign involvement. He addressed calls for boycotting his films citing a film quote, maintaining he remains undeterred by such threats. His political engagement ties back to long-standing friendship with former minister V K Ebrahimkunju, a bond he continues through supporting Gafoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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