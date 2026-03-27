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Empowering Brushstrokes: Women Artists Unite at Shakti Workshop

The NDMC initiated a five-day women's art workshop at Triveni Kala Sangam, focusing on themes of identity and empowerment. Featuring 20 artists, the event 'Shakti: Celebrating Women in Indian Culture and Society' concludes with an art exhibition. The workshop aims to highlight women's active contributions to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:01 IST
Empowering Brushstrokes: Women Artists Unite at Shakti Workshop
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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched a five-day women's art workshop at Triveni Kala Sangam on Friday. The event unites 20 artists to delve into themes of identity, empowerment, and social change.

Named 'Shakti: Celebrating Women in Indian Culture and Society,' the workshop will culminate on March 31 with a public exhibition showcasing the artwork. NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated the event, alongside contemporary artist Rameshwar Broota.

Participating artists include Seema Kohli, Bula Bhattacharya, Sangeeta Murthy, and Vasundhara Tewari Broota, representing the contemporary Indian art spectrum. Chahal emphasized the importance of art in expressing identity and transformation, announcing it as a yearly fixture on NDMC's cultural calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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