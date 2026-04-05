Goa Celebrates Easter with Joyous Festivities

Goa erupted in lively celebrations as thousands gathered in churches and chapels across the state to celebrate Easter, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ through midnight vigils and traditional feasts.

From the grand cathedrals of Old Goa to quaint chapels in Salcete and Bardez, worshippers witnessed the blessing of the Paschal candle, symbolizing the end of the Lenten fast. Easter in Goa prompts community festivities and cultural feasts, with crowded streets around major churches.

Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended greetings, emphasizing Easter as a symbol of hope, renewal, brotherhood, and humanity. They urged citizens to embrace the festival's deeper message of compassion and faith for a harmonious society.

(With inputs from agencies.)