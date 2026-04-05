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Bumper Brawl: Friends Turn Foes in Viral Car Clash

In a dramatic altercation in Dhanwapur, two friends engaged in a vehicular clash, repeatedly ramming their cars into each other. Captured on video and widely viewed online, the incident concluded with public apologies and a written agreement between the families, with no official complaints filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:00 IST
Bumper Brawl: Friends Turn Foes in Viral Car Clash
  • Country:
  • India

In Dhanwapur village, a spat between two friends escalated into a remarkable vehicular duel, police reported. Evidence of the dramatic incident soon surfaced on social media, drawing substantial attention as the two Mahindra Scorpios endlessly collided.

The viral video prompted a police intervention, but neither party pursued official charges. Instead, the drivers, who were familiar locals, publicly apologized and their families agreed upon a resolution.

Ward 7 councillor Dinesh Dahiya confirmed the friendship between the men involved. Police ensured the altercation ended peacefully with a compromise, highlighting the incident's amicable conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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