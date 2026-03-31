Intrigue and Chaos in Season 2 of 'Your Friends and Neighbors'
In the second season of Apple TV+'s dark comedy 'Your Friends and Neighbors,' Jon Hamm's character faces the repercussions of his criminal actions. The arrival of a wealthy new neighbor, played by James Marsden, adds to the tension. The show offers a critique of modern consumerism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:38 IST
Jon Hamm returns in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s 'Your Friends and Neighbors,' where his character, Andrew Cooper, grapples with the consequences of a criminal lifestyle.
The series, penned by Jonathan Tropper, intensifies as James Marsden's character unsettles the social dynamics, highlighting societal issues.
The show critiques modern consumer culture, prompting viewers to reflect on their own desires.
(With inputs from agencies.)