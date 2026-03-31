Intrigue and Chaos in Season 2 of 'Your Friends and Neighbors'

Jon Hamm returns in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s 'Your Friends and Neighbors,' where his character, Andrew Cooper, grapples with the consequences of a criminal lifestyle.

The series, penned by Jonathan Tropper, intensifies as James Marsden's character unsettles the social dynamics, highlighting societal issues.

The show critiques modern consumer culture, prompting viewers to reflect on their own desires.

(With inputs from agencies.)