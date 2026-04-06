Remembering the Legacy of Suchitra Sen: The Mahanayika of Bengali Cinema

In a heartfelt homage, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff celebrated the enduring legacy of late Bengali actress Suchitra Sen on her 95th birth anniversary. Suchitra Sen, born Roma Dasgupta on April 6, 1931, etched her name in the annals of Indian cinema history before she passed away on January 17, 2014.

Shroff took to Instagram to share his tribute, featuring a classic black-and-white image of Sen, one of the most revered figures in Bengali cinema. Sen's cinematic journey began in 1952 with 'Shesh Kothaay', and she soon captivated audiences with her breakthrough role in 'Sharey Chuattor'. Her portrayals in 'Devdas' (1955) and 'Saptapadi' (1961) remain iconic.

Making history as the first Indian actress to win an international award, she was honored in 1963 with the Silver Prize for Best Actress at the Moscow International Film Festival for her performance in 'Saat Paake Bandha'. Known as the 'Mahanayika' of Bengali cinema, Sen redefined the depiction of women in Indian films.