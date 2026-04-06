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Star Couple Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Expecting First Child

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera announced they are expecting their first child. The actress shared this joyous news via Instagram, with a series of pictures featuring the couple’s preparation for parenthood. The baby is due in August 2026. The couple married in February 2022 after dating privately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:36 IST
Star Couple Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Expecting First Child
Karishma Tanna
  • Country:
  • India

Famed actress Karishma Tanna and her husband, businessman Varun Bangera, are set to become parents, the couple announced on Monday.

Known for her memorable roles in television series like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Naagin', Tanna shared the news on Instagram alongside a series of heartwarming pictures. The post highlighted Tanna and Bangera wearing caps that read 'Mom' and 'Dad' while holding tiny baby shoes, marking this special announcement.

The anticipated arrival date is August 2026, and the couple couldn't be more excited for the 'little miracle'. Tanna and Bangera began dating in 2021, revealing their romance with an engagement before marrying in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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