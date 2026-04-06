Melanie Griffith Enthusiastically Supports Daughter Dakota Johnson's Budding Romance

Melanie Griffith, a prominent figure in Hollywood, has openly voiced her support for daughter Dakota Johnson's rumored romance with musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. The 68-year-old praised the relationship enthusiastically, labeling it as 'fabulous' in a video released by gossip blog Deuxmoi and covered by E! News.

Griffith's positive remarks came when questioned about the budding relationship. She assuredly stated her blessing for the couple. Johnson, well-known for her role in 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' and Role Model have been linked since they were first seen together at a December dinner outing. Their closeness was further illustrated in January during a PDA-packed date in Los Angeles.

The couple further fueled public interest when they appeared at Paul McCartney's farewell tour in Los Angeles on March 28, amidst a lineup featuring stars like Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie. This romance follows Johnson's long-term engagement with Coldplay's Chris Martin, which ended last year, and Role Model's previous relationship with internet personality Emma Chamberlain, which concluded due to homesickness.

(With inputs from agencies.)