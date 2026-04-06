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Fashion Faux Pas: Court Issues Warrant for Designer Riyaz Ganji

The Bombay High Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against renowned fashion designer Riyaz Ganji for non-disclosure of assets and unpaid dues linked to Libas Designs Ltd. The court expressed dissatisfaction over Ganji's absence, citing contempt of court related to a franchise dispute in Ludhiana's Grand Walk Mall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:30 IST
Fashion Faux Pas: Court Issues Warrant for Designer Riyaz Ganji
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has taken a tough stance against fashion designer Riyaz Ganji, issuing a non-bailable warrant over an alleged failure to disclose assets and settle unpaid dues. Ganji's absence in court was seen as a sign of contempt, earning him little sympathy from Justice Abhay Ahuja.

The controversy arises from a franchise dispute involving Libas Designs Ltd and GS Majestic Developers Pvt Ltd at the Grand Walk Mall in Ludhiana. It is alleged that Ganji, the managing director of Libas, exited the premises without fulfilling contractual obligations.

The court observed that asset disclosures made by Ganji were unclear, hindering further judicial action. In response, the court has restricted Ganji and his associates from disposing of any assets until they comply with court orders.

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