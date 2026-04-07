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Cultural Clash Sparks Violence, Injures 20 in Odisha Village

In Jajpur district, Odisha, a clash at a cultural event led to over 20 injuries, with eight critically hurt. The violence, stemming from previous enmity, involved stone and bottle pelting between two village groups. Police intervened, and cases have been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur(Odisha) | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:40 IST
Cultural Clash Sparks Violence, Injures 20 in Odisha Village
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At least 20 people, including eight critically, were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Odisha's Jajpur district, police reported on Tuesday.

The altercation occurred during a 'pala' cultural event in Kasaba village, marking the conclusion of a three-day celebration.

Escalating from earlier tensions, the incident involved stone and glass bottle pelting. Authorities intervened to manage the situation and have since registered two separate cases to address the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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