Cultural Clash Sparks Violence, Injures 20 in Odisha Village

At least 20 people, including eight critically, were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Odisha's Jajpur district, police reported on Tuesday.

The altercation occurred during a 'pala' cultural event in Kasaba village, marking the conclusion of a three-day celebration.

Escalating from earlier tensions, the incident involved stone and glass bottle pelting. Authorities intervened to manage the situation and have since registered two separate cases to address the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)