Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport: Officials Tighten Surveillance

In a concerted effort against drug smuggling, customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport have intercepted more than 2 kg of suspected ganja. The discovery was made during a routine inspection of a Bangkok-Delhi flight.

An official statement revealed that the Air Intelligence Unit, specializing in detecting smuggling activities, acted on prior surveillance to target the specific flight. Three packets containing the illegal substance were found concealed within the washroom's dustbin.

The seized contraband, weighing approximately 2.01 kilograms, has an estimated market value of Rs 2.01 crore. Authorities have detained the substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, with further investigations currently underway to trace its origins and intended destination.