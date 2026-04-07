Uniting for Senior Empowerment: Vayah Vikas Launches Delhi-NCR Chapter

In a significant move to promote inclusivity for the elderly, Vayah Vikas inaugurated its Delhi-NCR Chapter at the India International Centre. The event, themed 'Uniting for Senior Empowerment', marks a vital expansion in the organization's efforts to bolster support networks across different regions.

Bharat Lal, Secretary General and CEO of the National Human Rights Commission, emphasized the need for inclusive, rights-based frameworks to empower the elderly. Gauri Kumar, a member of Vayah Vikas' board, highlighted the strategic importance of the Delhi-NCR chapter and elaborated on future plans.

A panel titled ''Collaborative Ecosystem for Seniors'' underscored the importance of partnerships in areas such as healthcare, legal awareness, and digital literacy. The event also saw key partnership announcements, aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration for the welfare of senior citizens.